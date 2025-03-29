Last perfect women’s NCAA Tournament bracket busted with UCLA’s win over LSU

The last perfect women’s NCAA Tournament has been busted.

Top-seeded UCLA’s 72-65 win over LSU on Sunday ended the final perfect bracket out of 3.2 million on ESPN’s bracket tracker. The final flawless brackets on the CBS Sports platform ended with TCU’s 71-62 win over Notre Dame on Saturday.

Perfection may be over, but the final ESPN bracket still set a record.

By going 54-0, LisaVT22 bested the longest known perfect run of 50-0, set last season. It’s also five games longer than the men’s record of 49-0, set on the NCAA’s website in 2019, and 12 better than the ESPN Men’s Tournament Challenge record of 42-0 set last week.

Seven brackets were a perfect 53-0 through the first half of the Sweet 16 games on Friday, but they didn’t last long. Six had the No. 3-seeded Irish taking out the No. 2 Horned Frogs, but Hailey Van Lith had other ideas, scoring 12 of her 26 points in the fourth quarter to leave one bracket of perfection.

The TCU bench reacts during the second half against Notre Dame in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 29, 2025. in Birmingham, Ala. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Gerald Herbert

The biggest bracket buster so far was No. 9 seed Indiana’s 76-68 win over No. 8 seed Utah in the first round, ending 1.2 million perfect brackets. No. 10 Oregon’s 77-73 overtime win over No. 7 Vanderbilt in the first round took out an additional 633,227.

Perfection on the men’s side ended last weekend, when the last of 34 million on the NCAA’s platform bowed out.

