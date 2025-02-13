Larson leads South Dakota State against Omaha after 22-point game

Omaha Mavericks (16-10, 10-1 Summit League) at South Dakota State Jackrabbits (16-9, 7-3 Summit League)

Brookings, South Dakota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jackrabbits -9.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota State plays Omaha after Owen Larson scored 22 points in South Dakota State’s 102-86 victory against the Saint Thomas Tommies.

The Jackrabbits are 11-0 on their home court. South Dakota State is second in the Summit League at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 72.1 points while holding opponents to 41.7% shooting.

The Mavericks have gone 10-1 against Summit League opponents. Omaha is sixth in the Summit League scoring 76.1 points per game and is shooting 45.7%.

South Dakota State makes 48.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.4 percentage points higher than Omaha has allowed to its opponents (45.7%). Omaha averages 76.1 points per game, 4.0 more than the 72.1 South Dakota State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Oscar Cluff is averaging 16.9 points and 12.4 rebounds for the Jackrabbits. Joe Sayler is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games.

Marquel Sutton is averaging 17.8 points and 7.5 rebounds for the Mavericks. JJ White is averaging 19.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jackrabbits: 7-3, averaging 84.0 points, 37.3 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points per game.

Mavericks: 9-1, averaging 83.2 points, 31.7 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.