Larkins and South Dakota host Denver

Denver Pioneers (8-20, 1-14 Summit) at South Dakota Coyotes (11-18, 5-10 Summit)

Vermillion, South Dakota; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota hosts Denver after Grace Larkins scored 21 points in South Dakota’s 66-57 loss to the Saint Thomas Tommies.

The Coyotes have gone 9-6 at home. South Dakota is eighth in the Summit with 10.5 assists per game led by Larkins averaging 5.7.

The Pioneers have gone 1-14 against Summit opponents. Denver is 8-13 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.6 turnovers per game.

South Dakota scores 66.6 points per game, 0.8 fewer points than the 67.4 Denver allows. Denver’s 38.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.0 percentage points lower than South Dakota has given up to its opponents (43.7%).

The Coyotes and Pioneers square off Saturday for the first time in Summit play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Larkins is averaging 24.2 points, 9.3 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.9 steals for the Coyotes. Carley Duffney is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games.

Emma Smith averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Pioneers, scoring 9.9 points while shooting 28.3% from beyond the arc. Jojo Jones is shooting 31.5% and averaging 17.2 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 2-8, averaging 60.7 points, 20.7 rebounds, 8.3 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Pioneers: 1-9, averaging 64.9 points, 29.1 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.