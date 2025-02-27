Lanpher leads Cent. Conn. St. against Le Moyne after 35-point showing

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (9-17, 8-5 NEC) at Le Moyne Dolphins (5-21, 5-8 NEC)

Syracuse, New York; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cent. Conn. St. visits Le Moyne after Belle Lanpher scored 35 points in Cent. Conn. St.’s 84-68 win over the Stonehill Skyhawks.

The Dolphins are 5-6 on their home court. Le Moyne ranks eighth in the NEC with 9.9 assists per game led by Eli Clark averaging 3.2.

The Blue Devils are 8-5 in NEC play. Cent. Conn. St. is 2-8 against opponents over .500.

Le Moyne’s average of 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Cent. Conn. St. gives up. Cent. Conn. St. averages 60.4 points per game, 10.1 fewer points than the 70.5 Le Moyne gives up.

The Dolphins and Blue Devils match up Thursday for the first time in NEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Haedyn Roberts is averaging 11 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Dolphins. Sierra Linnin is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

Meghan Kenefick is averaging 8.9 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Blue Devils. Lanpher is averaging 25.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dolphins: 5-5, averaging 62.3 points, 30.1 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.1 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points per game.

Blue Devils: 6-4, averaging 67.7 points, 32.6 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.