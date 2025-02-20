Lanpher leads Cent. Conn. St. against Chicago State after 26-point game

Chicago State Cougars (4-23, 4-8 NEC) at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (7-17, 6-5 NEC)

New Britain, Connecticut; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cent. Conn. St. hosts Chicago State after Belle Lanpher scored 26 points in Cent. Conn. St.’s 70-67 victory against the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash.

The Blue Devils have gone 5-7 at home. Cent. Conn. St. is 4-11 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Cougars are 4-8 against NEC opponents. Chicago State gives up 79.1 points to opponents while being outscored by 19.1 points per game.

Cent. Conn. St. is shooting 38.1% from the field this season, 6.3 percentage points lower than the 44.4% Chicago State allows to opponents. Chicago State averages 4.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Cent. Conn. St. gives up.

The Blue Devils and Cougars face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dagny Slomack averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Devils, scoring 8.2 points while shooting 33.0% from beyond the arc. Lanpher is averaging 22.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists over the past 10 games.

Josie Hill is averaging 13.2 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Cougars. Aiyanna Culver is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 6-4, averaging 66.1 points, 32.9 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points per game.

Cougars: 3-7, averaging 66.5 points, 33.9 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.