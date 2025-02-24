Lanier leads No. 6 Tennessee against LSU

Tennessee Volunteers (22-5, 9-5 SEC) at LSU Tigers (14-13, 3-11 SEC)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Tennessee visits LSU after Chaz Lanier scored 30 points in Tennessee’s 77-69 win against the Texas A&M Aggies.

The Tigers have gone 11-5 at home. LSU is eighth in the SEC in rebounding with 33.5 rebounds. Corey Chest paces the Tigers with 6.8 boards.

The Volunteers are 9-5 in SEC play. Tennessee ranks fourth in college basketball giving up 60.8 points while holding opponents to 37.1% shooting.

LSU makes 45.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.3 percentage points higher than Tennessee has allowed to its opponents (37.1%). Tennessee averages 74.7 points per game, 2.2 more than the 72.5 LSU gives up to opponents.

The Tigers and Volunteers meet Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Camryn Carter is shooting 43.5% and averaging 16.9 points for the Tigers. Daimion Collins is averaging 9.0 points over the last 10 games.

Zakai Zeigler is averaging 13.5 points, 7.5 assists and two steals for the Volunteers. Lanier is averaging 17.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 2-8, averaging 68.0 points, 29.2 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points per game.

Volunteers: 6-4, averaging 70.8 points, 31.3 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 5.8 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.