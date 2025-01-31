Langbehn and St. Thomas host North Dakota State

Saint Thomas Tommies (11-10, 3-5 Summit) at North Dakota State Bison (14-7, 6-2 Summit)

Fargo, North Dakota; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas visits North Dakota State after Jo Langbehn scored 23 points in St. Thomas’ 76-71 victory over the North Dakota Fighting Hawks.

The Bison have gone 7-1 in home games. North Dakota State is fourth in the Summit scoring 68.7 points while shooting 42.5% from the field.

The Tommies are 3-5 against conference opponents. St. Thomas averages 71.1 points and has outscored opponents by 3.1 points per game.

North Dakota State scores 68.7 points per game, 0.7 more points than the 68.0 St. Thomas gives up. St. Thomas averages 8.4 more points per game (71.1) than North Dakota State allows (62.7).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Abby Schulte is averaging 7.6 points for the Bison. Abbie Draper is averaging 13.2 points and 8.3 rebounds while shooting 55.9% over the past 10 games.

Sammy Opichka is averaging 9.7 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Tommies. Amber Scalia is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 8-2, averaging 68.4 points, 30.2 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.3 points per game.

Tommies: 4-6, averaging 71.5 points, 27.9 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.