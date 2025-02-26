Lane and North Alabama host Queens

Queens Royals (18-12, 11-6 ASUN) at North Alabama Lions (21-9, 13-4 ASUN)

Florence, Alabama; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lions -7.5; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: North Alabama plays Queens after Jacari Lane scored 20 points in North Alabama’s 93-70 victory against the Central Arkansas Bears.

The Lions have gone 13-1 in home games. North Alabama averages 79.5 points while outscoring opponents by 8.6 points per game.

The Royals are 11-6 in conference games. Queens has a 3-0 record in one-possession games.

North Alabama’s average of 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that Queens gives up. Queens averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 8.2 per game North Alabama gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lane is scoring 16.8 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Lions. Daniel Ortiz is averaging 13.9 points and 2.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Leo Colimerio is averaging 13.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Royals. Chris Ashby is averaging 4.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 8-2, averaging 81.2 points, 37.6 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Royals: 6-4, averaging 79.4 points, 30.9 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.