Lamar visits Northwestern State following Patterson’s 23-point showing

Lamar Cardinals (16-10, 11-4 Southland) at Northwestern State Demons (12-14, 8-7 Southland)

Natchitoches, Louisiana; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern State hosts Lamar after Addison Patterson scored 23 points in Northwestern State’s 70-68 loss to the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks.

The Demons are 8-4 on their home court. Northwestern State has a 6-11 record against opponents above .500.

The Cardinals are 11-4 in Southland play. Lamar has a 3-2 record in one-possession games.

Northwestern State makes 43.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points higher than Lamar has allowed to its opponents (40.8%). Lamar averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Northwestern State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Willie Williams is averaging 6.4 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Demons. Landyn Jumawan is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Alexis Marmolejos is shooting 38.1% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, while averaging 14.9 points. Ja’Sean Jackson is shooting 37.6% and averaging 11.3 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Demons: 4-6, averaging 63.6 points, 34.7 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points per game.

Cardinals: 7-3, averaging 68.2 points, 35.0 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.