Lamar visits Hayman and SFA

Lamar Cardinals (12-9, 7-3 Southland) at Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (9-12, 2-8 Southland)

Huntsville, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SFA faces Lamar after Kyle Hayman scored 21 points in SFA’s 79-72 win over the East Texas A&M Lions.

The ‘Jacks have gone 6-5 in home games. SFA is the Southland leader with 11.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Juhlawnei Stone averaging 2.3.

The Cardinals are 7-3 in Southland play. Lamar is the Southland leader with 34.5 rebounds per game led by Adam Hamilton averaging 6.9.

SFA scores 64.5 points per game, 2.8 fewer points than the 67.3 Lamar allows. Lamar averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than SFA gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hayman averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the ‘Jacks, scoring 12.6 points while shooting 33.7% from beyond the arc. Keon Thompson is shooting 47.8% and averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games.

Alexis Marmolejos is averaging 15.4 points for the Cardinals. Ja’Sean Jackson is averaging 11.6 points and 3.8 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: ‘Jacks: 4-6, averaging 65.0 points, 31.2 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 9.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points per game.

Cardinals: 6-4, averaging 67.1 points, 35.0 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.