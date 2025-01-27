Lamar takes on Northwestern State following Marmolejos’ 24-point showing

Northwestern State Demons (10-10, 6-3 Southland) at Lamar Cardinals (11-9, 6-3 Southland)

Beaumont, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -3.5; over/under is 131

BOTTOM LINE: Lamar plays Northwestern State after Alexis Marmolejos scored 24 points in Lamar’s 61-58 overtime victory over the East Texas A&M Lions.

The Cardinals have gone 6-3 at home. Lamar leads the Southland in rebounding, averaging 34.3 boards. Adam Hamilton leads the Cardinals with 6.5 rebounds.

The Demons are 6-3 in Southland play. Northwestern State is seventh in the Southland with 10.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Willie Williams averaging 2.6.

Lamar’s average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 7.9 per game Northwestern State gives up. Northwestern State averages 70.8 points per game, 3.1 more than the 67.7 Lamar gives up.

The Cardinals and Demons match up Monday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marmolejos is scoring 15.5 points per game with 3.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Cardinals. Ja’Sean Jackson is averaging 10.8 points and 4.1 assists over the last 10 games.

Addison Patterson is scoring 13.2 points per game and averaging 5.8 rebounds for the Demons. Micah Thomas is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 6-4, averaging 67.1 points, 34.1 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points per game.

Demons: 5-5, averaging 67.8 points, 33.4 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.