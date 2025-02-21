Lamar plays Houston Christian, aims for 4th straight road win

Lamar Cardinals (18-7, 13-3 Southland) at Houston Christian Huskies (6-20, 3-14 Southland)

Houston; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lamar hits the road against Houston Christian looking to prolong its three-game road winning streak.

The Huskies have gone 6-8 in home games. Houston Christian is ninth in the Southland in team defense, allowing 63.9 points while holding opponents to 39.8% shooting.

The Cardinals are 13-3 in conference matchups. Lamar ranks second in the Southland shooting 34.8% from 3-point range.

Houston Christian averages 49.9 points per game, 7.2 fewer points than the 57.1 Lamar allows. Lamar averages 68.0 points per game, 4.1 more than the 63.9 Houston Christian gives up to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Erin Maguire is averaging 9.9 points for the Huskies. Amy Cotton is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Sabria Dean is scoring 14.5 points per game with 4.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Cardinals. Akasha Davis is averaging 12.9 points and 10.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 2-8, averaging 52.2 points, 29.0 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points per game.

Cardinals: 7-3, averaging 63.3 points, 31.8 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.