Lamar hosts Northwestern State following Marmolejos’ 24-point game

Northwestern State Demons (10-10, 6-3 Southland) at Lamar Cardinals (11-9, 6-3 Southland)

Beaumont, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lamar takes on Northwestern State after Alexis Marmolejos scored 24 points in Lamar’s 61-58 overtime victory over the East Texas A&M Lions.

The Cardinals have gone 6-3 in home games. Lamar is fourth in the Southland with 10.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Adam Hamilton averaging 2.4.

The Demons are 6-3 against Southland opponents. Northwestern State ranks sixth in the Southland allowing 69.3 points while holding opponents to 42.8% shooting.

Lamar’s average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 7.9 per game Northwestern State gives up. Northwestern State averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Lamar gives up.

The Cardinals and Demons face off Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marmolejos averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, scoring 15.5 points while shooting 40.8% from beyond the arc. Ja’Sean Jackson is shooting 38.4% and averaging 10.8 points over the past 10 games.

Addison Patterson is scoring 13.2 points per game and averaging 5.8 rebounds for the Demons. Micah Thomas is averaging 13.3 points and 2.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 6-4, averaging 67.1 points, 34.1 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points per game.

Demons: 5-5, averaging 67.8 points, 33.4 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.