Lamar Cardinals play the Nicholls State Colonels in Southland Tournament

Nicholls State Colonels (20-12, 14-7 Southland) vs. Lamar Cardinals (19-12, 14-6 Southland)

Lake Charles, Louisiana; Tuesday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -2.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Lamar plays in the Southland Tournament against Nicholls State.

The Cardinals’ record in Southland games is 14-6, and their record is 5-6 against non-conference opponents. Lamar scores 70.8 points while outscoring opponents by 4.6 points per game.

The Colonels are 14-7 against Southland teams. Nicholls State is 7-9 against opponents with a winning record.

Lamar scores 70.8 points per game, 0.9 more points than the 69.9 Nicholls State gives up. Nicholls State has shot at a 43.1% rate from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points higher than the 41.1% shooting opponents of Lamar have averaged.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Lamar won 65-53 in the last matchup on March 4. Alexis Marmolejos led Lamar with 15 points, and Jamal West led Nicholls State with 19 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marmolejos is scoring 14.4 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Cardinals. Ja’Sean Jackson is averaging 12.9 points and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 41.4% over the last 10 games.

Robert Brown III is scoring 12.9 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Colonels. West is averaging 14.7 points and 8.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 7-3, averaging 68.1 points, 32.8 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points per game.

Colonels: 7-3, averaging 76.0 points, 35.5 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.