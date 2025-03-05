Lamar Cardinals face the Texas A&M-CC Islanders, seek 7th straight victory

Lamar Cardinals (21-7, 16-3 Southland) at Texas A&M-CC Islanders (15-15, 7-12 Southland)

Corpus Christi, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lamar is looking to prolong its six-game win streak with a victory over Texas A&M-CC.

The Islanders have gone 7-7 in home games. Texas A&M-CC averages 61.4 points and has outscored opponents by 3.7 points per game.

The Cardinals are 16-3 in Southland play. Lamar averages 67.9 points while outscoring opponents by 11.9 points per game.

Texas A&M-CC is shooting 39.6% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 38.4% Lamar allows to opponents. Lamar has shot at a 43.6% rate from the field this season, 8.2 percentage points higher than the 35.4% shooting opponents of Texas A&M-CC have averaged.

The Islanders and Cardinals square off Wednesday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mireia Aguado is averaging 10.5 points and 3.2 assists for the Islanders. Paige Allen is averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games.

Sabria Dean is averaging 13.9 points and 1.7 steals for the Cardinals. KJ Walker is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 5-5, averaging 59.7 points, 35.4 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 36.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.6 points per game.

Cardinals: 7-3, averaging 62.2 points, 33.1 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.2 points.

