Lamar Cardinals face the Nicholls Colonels on 4-game win streak

Nicholls Colonels (16-11, 9-9 Southland) at Lamar Cardinals (19-7, 14-3 Southland)

Beaumont, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lamar seeks to extend its four-game win streak with a victory against Nicholls.

The Cardinals are 11-1 on their home court. Lamar scores 67.8 points while outscoring opponents by 11.7 points per game.

The Colonels are 9-9 in Southland play.

Lamar makes 44.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.6 percentage points higher than Nicholls has allowed to its opponents (37.5%). Nicholls averages 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 4.7 per game Lamar gives up.

The Cardinals and Colonels face off Thursday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sabria Dean is scoring 14.2 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Cardinals. Akasha Davis is averaging 12.7 points and 11.4 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Tanita Swift is averaging 14.4 points, 3.4 assists and 1.9 steals for the Colonels. Elli Garnett is averaging 11.1 points and 6.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 7-3, averaging 62.7 points, 32.2 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.3 points per game.

Colonels: 5-5, averaging 60.6 points, 30.9 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 9.9 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.