Lafayette visits Lehigh after Antognoli’s 21-point game

Lafayette Leopards (5-13, 2-5 Patriot) at Lehigh Mountain Hawks (15-4, 6-1 Patriot)

Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lafayette visits Lehigh after Abby Antognoli scored 21 points in Lafayette’s 60-59 win against the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds.

The Mountain Hawks have gone 9-1 in home games. Lehigh ranks sixth in the Patriot with 21.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Maddie Albrecht averaging 4.3.

The Leopards have gone 2-5 against Patriot opponents. Lafayette ranks fifth in the Patriot with 21.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Kay Donahue averaging 4.1.

Lehigh averages 69.3 points per game, 0.6 more points than the 68.7 Lafayette gives up. Lafayette has shot at a 39.0% rate from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points less than the 39.7% shooting opponents of Lehigh have averaged.

The Mountain Hawks and Leopards meet Saturday for the first time in Patriot play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ella Stemmer averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountain Hawks, scoring 10.8 points while shooting 36.9% from beyond the arc. Albrecht is shooting 46.8% and averaging 15.3 points over the past 10 games.

Antognoli is shooting 38.0% and averaging 13.0 points for the Leopards. Donahue is averaging 9.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountain Hawks: 9-1, averaging 71.3 points, 29.1 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 10.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.9 points per game.

Leopards: 3-7, averaging 59.9 points, 28.3 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points.

