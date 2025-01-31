Lafayette visits Colgate after Woodward’s 22-point showing

Lafayette Leopards (8-14, 3-6 Patriot League) at Colgate Raiders (9-13, 6-3 Patriot League)

Hamilton, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colgate hosts Lafayette after Jeff Woodward scored 22 points in Colgate’s 84-72 loss to the Army Black Knights.

The Raiders are 6-2 on their home court. Colgate is 4-9 against opponents over .500.

The Leopards are 3-6 against Patriot League opponents. Lafayette averages 10.5 turnovers per game and is 5-8 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Colgate averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more made shots than the 7.4 per game Lafayette gives up. Lafayette averages 68.6 points per game, 2.6 fewer than the 71.2 Colgate allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Parker Jones is averaging 8.4 points for the Raiders. Woodward is averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games.

Justin Vander Baan is scoring 12.4 points per game and averaging 6.3 rebounds for the Leopards. Andrew Phillips is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 6-4, averaging 75.7 points, 32.6 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Leopards: 3-7, averaging 66.9 points, 31.6 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.