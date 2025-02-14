Lafayette visits Bucknell after Kiewiet’s 27-point performance

Lafayette Leopards (7-16, 4-8 Patriot) at Bucknell Bison (13-10, 8-4 Patriot)

Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lafayette faces Bucknell after Teresa Kiewiet scored 27 points in Lafayette’s 72-55 victory over the American Eagles.

The Bison have gone 8-3 at home. Bucknell ranks fifth in the Patriot with 13.8 assists per game led by Sophia Sabino averaging 3.6.

The Leopards are 4-8 in Patriot play. Lafayette allows 67.6 points to opponents and has been outscored by 11.2 points per game.

Bucknell’s average of 6.2 made 3-pointers per game is 2.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game Lafayette allows. Lafayette averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than Bucknell gives up.

The Bison and Leopards meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reese Zemitis averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bison, scoring 9.5 points while shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc. Ashley Sofilkanich is averaging 20.1 points, 8.7 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.5 blocks over the last 10 games.

Abby Antognoli is averaging 12.9 points and 3.7 assists for the Leopards. Kiewiet is averaging 10.8 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 7-3, averaging 62.9 points, 28.9 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 3.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.2 points per game.

Leopards: 3-7, averaging 57.8 points, 26.9 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 5.2 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.