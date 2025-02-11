Lafayette, Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns to host Foster and the Texas State Bobcats

Texas State Bobcats (10-13, 4-8 Sun Belt) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (11-12, 6-6 Sun Belt)

Lafayette, Louisiana; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Erica Lafayette and Louisiana host Jaylin Foster and Texas State in Sun Belt action.

The Ragin’ Cajuns have gone 9-4 at home. Louisiana has a 0-3 record in one-possession games.

The Bobcats are 4-8 in conference games. Texas State averages 17.8 turnovers per game and is 6-3 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Louisiana’s average of 4.0 made 3-pointers per game is 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 5.7 per game Texas State gives up. Texas State averages 4.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 fewer made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Louisiana gives up.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lafayette is averaging 15.5 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Ragin’ Cajuns. Tamiah Robinson is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Foster is averaging 11.1 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.9 steals for the Bobcats. Destiny Terrell is averaging 9.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ragin’ Cajuns: 4-6, averaging 68.1 points, 30.8 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.

Bobcats: 3-7, averaging 58.9 points, 31.4 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.