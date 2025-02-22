Lafayette Leopards take on the Lehigh Mountain Hawks on 3-game slide

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (10-16, 5-10 Patriot League) at Lafayette Leopards (10-18, 5-10 Patriot League)

Easton, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Leopards -1.5; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: Lafayette enters the matchup with Lehigh after losing three straight games.

The Leopards are 7-6 on their home court. Lafayette ranks third in the Patriot League with 23.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Justin Vander Baan averaging 5.1.

The Mountain Hawks are 5-10 against Patriot League opponents. Lehigh is 3-4 in one-possession games.

Lafayette averages 67.9 points per game, 2.9 fewer points than the 70.8 Lehigh allows. Lehigh averages 69.6 points per game, 0.5 more than the 69.1 Lafayette gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Chaikin is scoring 12.5 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Leopards. Caleb Williams is averaging 11.5 points and 4.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Ben Knostman is averaging 3.8 points for the Mountain Hawks. Tyler Whitney-Sidney is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Leopards: 3-7, averaging 65.3 points, 30.7 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Mountain Hawks: 4-6, averaging 68.7 points, 28.1 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.