Lafayette hosts Navy after Benigni’s 23-point game

Navy Midshipmen (8-16, 5-6 Patriot League) at Lafayette Leopards (9-15, 4-7 Patriot League)

Easton, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Leopards -2; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Navy faces Lafayette after Austin Benigni scored 23 points in Navy’s 87-65 loss to the Boston University Terriers.

The Leopards have gone 6-5 in home games. Lafayette is fourth in the Patriot League with 29.4 points per game in the paint led by Justin Vander Baan averaging 6.3.

The Midshipmen have gone 5-6 against Patriot League opponents. Navy has a 5-6 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Lafayette’s average of 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Navy allows. Navy averages 71.0 points per game, 1.2 more than the 69.8 Lafayette gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vander Baan is scoring 12.2 points per game with 6.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Leopards. Andrew Phillips is averaging 12.8 points and 5.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Jordan Pennick is shooting 32.8% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Midshipmen, while averaging nine points. Benigni is averaging 19 points and 4.6 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Leopards: 3-7, averaging 67.8 points, 30.0 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Midshipmen: 4-6, averaging 68.6 points, 32.9 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

