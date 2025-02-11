Lafayette hosts Kay and American

American Eagles (1-21, 1-10 Patriot) at Lafayette Leopards (6-16, 3-8 Patriot)

Easton, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: American visits Lafayette after Cecilia Kay scored 24 points in American’s 67-52 loss to the Lehigh Mountain Hawks.

The Leopards have gone 3-7 in home games. Lafayette has a 3-1 record in one-possession games.

The Eagles are 1-10 in conference play. American is ninth in the Patriot with 11.6 assists per game led by Laura Nogues averaging 2.8.

Lafayette is shooting 39.0% from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points lower than the 41.4% American allows to opponents. American averages 5.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.5 fewer made shots on average than the 8.5 per game Lafayette gives up.

The Leopards and Eagles square off Wednesday for the first time in Patriot play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Abby Antognoli is averaging 12.7 points and 3.8 assists for the Leopards. Sauda Ntaconayigize is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kay is scoring 11.6 points per game with 8.5 rebounds and 0.5 assists for the Eagles. Nogues is averaging 6.7 points and 2.3 rebounds while shooting 39.7% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Leopards: 2-8, averaging 55.5 points, 26.8 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 5.1 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points per game.

Eagles: 1-9, averaging 52.4 points, 30.2 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 36.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.