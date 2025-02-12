Lafayette hosts Kay and American

American Eagles (1-21, 1-10 Patriot) at Lafayette Leopards (6-16, 3-8 Patriot)

Easton, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: American takes on Lafayette after Cecilia Kay scored 24 points in American’s 67-52 loss to the Lehigh Mountain Hawks.

The Leopards have gone 3-7 at home. Lafayette is ninth in the Patriot scoring 55.7 points while shooting 39.0% from the field.

The Eagles are 1-10 against conference opponents. American allows 70.6 points to opponents while being outscored by 16.6 points per game.

Lafayette’s average of 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 6.6 per game American gives up. American averages 54.0 points per game, 14.1 fewer points than the 68.1 Lafayette gives up to opponents.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Abby Antognoli averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Leopards, scoring 12.7 points while shooting 35.8% from beyond the arc. Kay Donahue is averaging 9.6 points over the last 10 games.

Laura Nogues is shooting 35.8% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 7.8 points. Kay is averaging 14.3 points and 11 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Leopards: 2-8, averaging 55.5 points, 26.8 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 5.1 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points per game.

Eagles: 1-9, averaging 52.4 points, 30.2 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 36.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.