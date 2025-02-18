Lafayette and Louisiana host Texas State

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (13-12, 8-6 Sun Belt) at Texas State Bobcats (10-15, 4-10 Sun Belt)

San Marcos, Texas; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana visits Texas State after Erica Lafayette scored 22 points in Louisiana’s 80-60 win against the UL Monroe Warhawks.

The Bobcats have gone 3-10 in home games. Texas State is ninth in the Sun Belt in rebounding averaging 32.5 rebounds. Destiny Terrell paces the Bobcats with 6.9 boards.

The Ragin’ Cajuns have gone 8-6 against Sun Belt opponents. Louisiana is 6-12 against opponents with a winning record.

Texas State is shooting 38.5% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points lower than the 39.0% Louisiana allows to opponents. Louisiana has shot at a 40.5% clip from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points fewer than the 42.2% shooting opponents of Texas State have averaged.

The Bobcats and Ragin’ Cajuns meet Wednesday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylin Foster is averaging 11.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Bobcats. Saniya Burks is averaging 9.9 points over the past 10 games.

Lafayette is averaging 15.7 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Ragin’ Cajuns. Nubia Imani Benedith is averaging 12.3 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 2-8, averaging 59.0 points, 30.8 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 37.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Ragin’ Cajuns: 4-6, averaging 67.9 points, 30.7 rebounds, 8.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.