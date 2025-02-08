Lafayette and Louisiana host Miami (OH)

Miami (OH) RedHawks (13-8, 6-5 MAC) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (11-11, 6-6 Sun Belt)

Lafayette, Louisiana; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana takes on Miami (OH) after Erica Lafayette scored 26 points in Louisiana’s 92-88 win against the Marshall Thundering Herd.

The Ragin’ Cajuns have gone 9-3 in home games. Louisiana is 0-2 in one-possession games.

The RedHawks have gone 4-5 away from home. Miami (OH) averages 66.0 points and has outscored opponents by 10.2 points per game.

Louisiana is shooting 39.8% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 37.9% Miami (OH) allows to opponents. Miami (OH) averages 66.0 points per game, 3.8 more than the 62.2 Louisiana gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tamiah Robinson is averaging 9.1 points and 1.6 steals for the Ragin’ Cajuns. Lafayette is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games.

Tamar Singer is averaging 5.8 points, four assists and 2.1 steals for the RedHawks. Enjulina Gonzalez is averaging 18.6 points and two steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ragin’ Cajuns: 5-5, averaging 69.0 points, 30.5 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 7.5 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points per game.

RedHawks: 6-4, averaging 64.3 points, 29.1 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 11.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.