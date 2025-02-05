Lafayette and Louisiana host Marshall

Marshall Thundering Herd (7-15, 2-9 Sun Belt) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (10-11, 5-6 Sun Belt)

Lafayette, Louisiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana faces Marshall after Erica Lafayette scored 24 points in Louisiana’s 77-68 loss to the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers.

The Ragin’ Cajuns are 8-3 on their home court. Louisiana is 6-11 against opponents with a winning record.

The Thundering Herd have gone 2-9 against Sun Belt opponents. Marshall is seventh in the Sun Belt scoring 67.1 points per game and is shooting 37.6%.

Louisiana is shooting 38.9% from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points lower than the 42.1% Marshall allows to opponents. Marshall has shot at a 37.6% rate from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points less than the 38.9% shooting opponents of Louisiana have averaged.

The Ragin’ Cajuns and Thundering Herd square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kamryn Jones is averaging 7.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.9 steals for the Ragin’ Cajuns. Lafayette is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Meredith Maier averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Thundering Herd, scoring 9.8 points while shooting 32.2% from beyond the arc. Aislynn Hayes is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ragin’ Cajuns: 4-6, averaging 66.1 points, 29.6 rebounds, 8.4 assists, 7.7 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points per game.

Thundering Herd: 2-8, averaging 63.8 points, 25.5 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 9.8 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 35.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.