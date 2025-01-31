Lafayette and Colgate meet in conference matchup

Colgate Raiders (15-7, 5-4 Patriot) at Lafayette Leopards (5-15, 2-7 Patriot)

Easton, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Abby Antognoli and Lafayette host Anne Bair and Colgate in Patriot action.

The Leopards have gone 3-6 in home games. Lafayette is ninth in the Patriot at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 68.2 points while holding opponents to 43.6% shooting.

The Raiders are 5-4 in Patriot play. Colgate ranks fifth in the Patriot scoring 26.5 points per game in the paint led by Madison Schiller averaging 4.0.

Lafayette averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 4.7 per game Colgate allows. Colgate averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.8 per game Lafayette allows.

The Leopards and Raiders meet Saturday for the first time in Patriot play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Antognoli is shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Leopards, while averaging 12.7 points and 3.9 assists. Kay Donahue is averaging 8.9 points over the past 10 games.

Taylor Golembiewski is scoring 12.7 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Raiders. Morgan McMahon is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Leopards: 2-8, averaging 58.1 points, 26.4 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.3 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points per game.

Raiders: 6-4, averaging 61.5 points, 28.6 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.8 points.

