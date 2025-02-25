Lafayette and Army face off for conference matchup

Army Black Knights (16-12, 10-6 Patriot League) at Lafayette Leopards (11-18, 6-10 Patriot League)

Easton, Pennsylvania; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Leopards -3.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Jalen Rucker and Army visit Justin Vander Baan and Lafayette on Tuesday.

The Leopards have gone 8-6 at home. Lafayette ranks fifth in the Patriot League with 8.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Mike Bednostin averaging 1.5.

The Black Knights have gone 10-6 against Patriot League opponents. Army ranks fourth in the Patriot League with 8.5 offensive rebounds per game led by AJ Allenspach averaging 2.7.

Lafayette averages 68.2 points per game, 5.8 fewer points than the 74.0 Army allows. Army averages 5.2 more points per game (74.3) than Lafayette gives up to opponents (69.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Chaikin is averaging 12.4 points for the Leopards. Caleb Williams is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games.

Rucker is scoring 17.7 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Black Knights. Ryan Curry is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Leopards: 4-6, averaging 66.4 points, 31.2 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Black Knights: 6-4, averaging 71.2 points, 31.3 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.