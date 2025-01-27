Ladine leads Washington against Indiana after 24-point game

Indiana Hoosiers (12-7, 4-4 Big Ten) at Washington Huskies (13-7, 4-4 Big Ten)

Seattle; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington plays Indiana after Elle Ladine scored 24 points in Washington’s 85-61 loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes.

The Huskies have gone 10-3 at home. Washington is ninth in the Big Ten at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 62.9 points while holding opponents to 40.2% shooting.

The Hoosiers are 4-4 in conference play. Indiana scores 69.4 points and has outscored opponents by 6.6 points per game.

Washington makes 46.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.7 percentage points higher than Indiana has allowed to its opponents (39.8%). Indiana averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 more made shots on average than the 5.1 per game Washington gives up.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sayvia Sellers is averaging 16.6 points, 3.6 assists and 1.8 steals for the Huskies. Ladine is averaging 17.6 points over the last 10 games.

Chloe Moore-McNeil is averaging 9.7 points and 3.9 assists for the Hoosiers. Yarden Garzon is averaging 13 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 6-4, averaging 73.0 points, 29.3 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points per game.

Hoosiers: 6-4, averaging 71.4 points, 30.1 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.