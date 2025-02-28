La Salle takes on George Washington, aims to halt 6-game skid

La Salle Explorers (12-16, 4-12 A-10) at George Washington Revolutionaries (18-11, 7-9 A-10)

Washington; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: La Salle enters the matchup against George Washington after losing six in a row.

The Revolutionaries are 12-4 in home games. George Washington averages 73.3 points and has outscored opponents by 5.7 points per game.

The Explorers are 4-12 in conference matchups. La Salle has a 5-13 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

George Washington is shooting 44.3% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points lower than the 45.7% La Salle allows to opponents. La Salle averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than George Washington allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gerald Drumgoole Jr. averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Revolutionaries, scoring 11.4 points while shooting 30.6% from beyond the arc. Rafael Castro is averaging 13.6 points and 9.1 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Corey McKeithan is shooting 40.5% and averaging 14.8 points for the Explorers. Deuce Jones is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Revolutionaries: 5-5, averaging 66.6 points, 29.0 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points per game.

Explorers: 2-8, averaging 64.2 points, 29.4 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.