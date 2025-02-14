La Salle faces Rhode Island, looks to stop 4-game slide

La Salle Explorers (8-19, 2-12 A-10) at Rhode Island Rams (13-13, 8-5 A-10)

Kingston, Rhode Island; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: La Salle looks to break its four-game skid with a win against Rhode Island.

The Rams have gone 8-4 in home games. Rhode Island is second in the A-10 with 12.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Hawa Komara averaging 3.7.

The Explorers are 2-12 in A-10 play. La Salle is 3-17 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Rhode Island is shooting 39.6% from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points lower than the 43.5% La Salle allows to opponents. La Salle’s 37.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.3 percentage points lower than Rhode Island has given up to its opponents (39.4%).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harsimran Kaur is averaging 12.2 points and eight rebounds for the Rams. Sophie Phillips is averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games.

Ashleigh Connor is scoring 11.4 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Explorers. Jolene Armendariz is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 6-4, averaging 58.9 points, 35.4 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.8 points per game.

Explorers: 1-9, averaging 55.5 points, 30.8 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

