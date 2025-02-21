La Salle Explorers take on the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies on 5-game losing streak

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (5-21, 1-14 A-10) at La Salle Explorers (8-20, 2-13 A-10)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: La Salle enters the matchup with Saint Bonaventure as losers of five in a row.

The Explorers are 4-8 in home games. La Salle is seventh in the A-10 with 29.4 points per game in the paint led by Mackenzie Daleba averaging 4.0.

The Bonnies are 1-14 in conference play. Saint Bonaventure ranks ninth in the A-10 shooting 31.3% from 3-point range.

La Salle is shooting 37.1% from the field this season, 8.2 percentage points lower than the 45.3% Saint Bonaventure allows to opponents. Saint Bonaventure’s 36.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.3 percentage points lower than La Salle has given up to its opponents (43.7%).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ashleigh Connor is averaging 11.3 points, 3.1 assists and 1.6 steals for the Explorers. Joan Quinn is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games.

Dani Haskell is averaging 12.9 points for the Bonnies. Zoe Shaw is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Explorers: 1-9, averaging 54.8 points, 29.4 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Bonnies: 0-10, averaging 49.1 points, 22.0 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 35.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points.

