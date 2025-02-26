La Salle and Duquesne square off for conference matchup

Duquesne Dukes (11-16, 6-8 A-10) at La Salle Explorers (12-15, 4-11 A-10)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dukes -1.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: A-10 foes La Salle and Duquesne will play on Wednesday.

The Explorers are 9-4 in home games. La Salle is 3-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Dukes are 6-8 against A-10 opponents. Duquesne is third in the A-10 with 10.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Jahsean Corbett averaging 2.2.

La Salle scores 72.7 points, 6.0 more per game than the 66.7 Duquesne gives up. Duquesne averages 68.6 points per game, 6.9 fewer points than the 75.5 La Salle allows to opponents.

The Explorers and Dukes face off Wednesday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corey McKeithan averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Explorers, scoring 14.8 points while shooting 35.2% from beyond the arc. Deuce Jones is shooting 40.8% and averaging 15.2 points over the past 10 games.

Tre Dinkins is shooting 41.5% and averaging 12.7 points for the Dukes. Cam Crawford is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Explorers: 2-8, averaging 64.0 points, 30.1 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points per game.

Dukes: 3-7, averaging 67.4 points, 29.2 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

