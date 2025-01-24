Kuhns, Mercyhurst Lakers take on the Long Island Sharks

Mercyhurst Lakers (6-12, 3-4 NEC) at Long Island Sharks (5-15, 2-5 NEC)

New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sirviva Legions and LIU host Bailey Kuhns and Mercyhurst in NEC action Saturday.

The Sharks have gone 5-5 in home games.

The Lakers are 3-4 in conference matchups. Mercyhurst is 3-6 against opponents over .500.

LIU’s average of 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 more made shots on average than the 4.7 per game Mercyhurst allows. Mercyhurst averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 5.8 per game LIU gives up.

The Sharks and Lakers square off Saturday for the first time in NEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Legions is scoring 13.8 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Sharks. Janessa Williams is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jenna Van Schaik is averaging 12.6 points and 1.6 steals for the Lakers. Kuhns is averaging 20.4 points and 6.4 rebounds while shooting 48.1% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 3-7, averaging 55.1 points, 31.7 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 35.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points per game.

Lakers: 4-6, averaging 63.9 points, 28.6 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 6.0 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.