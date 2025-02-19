Kuhns leads Mercyhurst against Saint Francis (PA) after 22-point showing

Mercyhurst Lakers (9-15, 6-7 NEC) at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (9-16, 7-5 NEC)

Loretto, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mercyhurst plays Saint Francis (PA) after Bailey Kuhns scored 22 points in Mercyhurst’s 69-62 loss to the Stonehill Skyhawks.

The Red Flash are 4-7 in home games. Saint Francis (PA) is 2-2 in one-possession games.

The Lakers are 6-7 in NEC play. Mercyhurst ranks seventh in the NEC with 10.5 assists per game led by Jenna Van Schaik averaging 3.0.

Saint Francis (PA) is shooting 39.0% from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points lower than the 42.8% Mercyhurst allows to opponents. Mercyhurst averages 64.9 points per game, 1.6 fewer than the 66.5 Saint Francis (PA) allows.

The Red Flash and Lakers meet Thursday for the first time in NEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Airah Lavy is shooting 40.3% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Flash, while averaging 6.9 points. Marissa Shelton is averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games.

Kuhns is averaging 19.8 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Lakers. Van Schaik is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Flash: 6-4, averaging 58.7 points, 34.2 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 4.8 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.8 points per game.

Lakers: 5-5, averaging 65.7 points, 30.1 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 5.1 steals and 1.0 block per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.