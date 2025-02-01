Krimili leads No. 19 Cal against Pittsburgh after 20-point showing

Pittsburgh Panthers (9-13, 1-8 ACC) at California Golden Bears (18-4, 6-3 ACC)

Berkeley, California; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 Cal hosts Pittsburgh after Ioanna Krimili scored 20 points in Cal’s 65-52 loss to the North Carolina Tar Heels.

The Golden Bears have gone 11-1 at home. Cal is fifth in the ACC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 62.2 points while holding opponents to 37.8% shooting.

The Panthers have gone 1-8 against ACC opponents. Pittsburgh averages 16.5 turnovers per game and is 5-1 when winning the turnover battle.

Cal makes 46.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.5 percentage points higher than Pittsburgh has allowed to its opponents (39.5%). Pittsburgh averages 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than Cal allows.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Krimili is averaging 15.4 points and 3.1 assists for the Golden Bears. Lulu Twidale is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Brooklynn Miles is averaging 4.7 points and 3.2 assists for the Panthers. Khadija Faye is averaging 17.5 points and 7.9 rebounds while shooting 46.4% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Bears: 7-3, averaging 68.9 points, 34.1 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points per game.

Panthers: 3-7, averaging 60.3 points, 31.0 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.