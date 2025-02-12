Krimili and the California Golden Bears host conference foe Boston College

Boston College Eagles (13-13, 4-9 ACC) at California Golden Bears (19-6, 7-5 ACC)

Berkeley, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dontavia Waggoner and Boston College take on Ioanna Krimili and Cal in ACC play.

The Golden Bears have gone 12-1 at home. Cal has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

The Eagles are 4-9 in conference matchups. Boston College scores 72.9 points and has outscored opponents by 4.3 points per game.

Cal is shooting 45.4% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 43.9% Boston College allows to opponents. Boston College has shot at a 41.5% clip from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points higher than the 38.8% shooting opponents of Cal have averaged.

The Golden Bears and Eagles match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ugonne Onyiah is averaging 10.7 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Golden Bears. Krimili is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games.

Kaylah Ivey is averaging 4.8 points and 5.4 assists for the Eagles. T’Yana Todd is averaging 17.6 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 44.0% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Bears: 6-4, averaging 67.2 points, 33.0 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Eagles: 3-7, averaging 70.7 points, 32.7 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points.

