Koonce leads Cal Poly against Long Beach State after 21-point game

Cal Poly Mustangs (13-18, 7-12 Big West) at Long Beach State Beach (7-24, 3-16 Big West)

Long Beach, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mustangs -2.5; over/under is 158.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Poly faces Long Beach State after Owen Koonce scored 21 points in Cal Poly’s 100-61 victory against the CSU Fullerton Titans.

The Beach are 3-10 in home games. Long Beach State has a 4-13 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Mustangs are 7-12 against Big West opponents. Cal Poly is 139th in college basketball averaging 11.1 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 34.7% from deep. Isaac Jessup leads the team averaging 3.0 makes while shooting 43.4% from 3-point range.

Long Beach State is shooting 43.4% from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points lower than the 45.6% Cal Poly allows to opponents. Cal Poly averages 11.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.4 more made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Long Beach State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Derrick Michael Xzavierro is averaging five points and 6.7 rebounds for the Beach. Devin Askew is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Koonce is shooting 52.2% and averaging 17.1 points for the Mustangs. Jarred Hyder is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beach: 0-10, averaging 66.6 points, 27.3 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 4.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points per game.

Mustangs: 6-4, averaging 86.8 points, 31.6 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

