Kolliegbo and the Niagara Purple Eagles take on conference foe Iona

Niagara Purple Eagles (1-23, 0-16 MAAC) at Iona Gaels (10-17, 8-9 MAAC)

New Rochelle, New York; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iona plays Niagara in a matchup of MAAC teams.

The Gaels have gone 7-5 in home games. Iona has a 2-3 record in one-possession games.

The Purple Eagles are 0-16 in conference matchups. Niagara is 1-12 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 22.8 turnovers per game.

Iona scores 56.5 points per game, 23.1 fewer points than the 79.6 Niagara allows. Niagara’s 34.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.2 percentage points lower than Iona has allowed to its opponents (43.0%).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Judith Gomez is shooting 39.1% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Gaels, while averaging nine points. Ella Fajardo is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games.

Safiatu Kolliegbo is scoring 13.5 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Purple Eagles. Talia Dial is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 4-6, averaging 59.9 points, 29.0 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points per game.

Purple Eagles: 0-10, averaging 51.2 points, 24.8 rebounds, 8.2 assists, 11.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 34.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.