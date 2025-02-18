Koker leads Northern Illinois against Ohio after 20-point game

Northern Illinois Huskies (12-12, 5-7 MAC) at Ohio Bobcats (4-19, 2-10 MAC)

Athens, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Illinois visits Ohio after Chelby Koker scored 20 points in Northern Illinois’ 60-51 win over the Western Michigan Broncos.

The Bobcats have gone 3-9 at home. Ohio has a 4-18 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Huskies are 5-7 against MAC opponents. Northern Illinois is fifth in the MAC with 14.5 assists per game led by Koker averaging 5.0.

Ohio is shooting 36.5% from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points lower than the 40.7% Northern Illinois allows to opponents. Northern Illinois averages 66.3 points per game, 6.7 fewer points than the 73.0 Ohio gives up to opponents.

The Bobcats and Huskies meet Wednesday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kennedi Watkins is averaging 14.8 points and 1.5 steals for the Bobcats. Bailey Tabeling is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games.

Koker is scoring 13.4 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Huskies. Brooke Stonebraker is averaging 9.9 points and 5.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 1-9, averaging 56.2 points, 25.1 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 9.7 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 36.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points per game.

Huskies: 5-5, averaging 65.5 points, 28.6 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

