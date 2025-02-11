Koenen leads North Dakota State against South Dakota State after 25-point game

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (21-3, 11-0 Summit) at North Dakota State Bison (16-7, 8-2 Summit)

Fargo, North Dakota; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota State plays South Dakota State after Avery Koenen scored 25 points in North Dakota State’s 75-65 win over the South Dakota Coyotes.

The Bison are 9-1 on their home court.

The Jackrabbits have gone 11-0 against Summit opponents. South Dakota State is second in the Summit with 34.1 rebounds per game led by Mesa Byom averaging 6.7.

North Dakota State makes 43.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points higher than South Dakota State has allowed to its opponents (40.5%). South Dakota State scores 12.5 more points per game (75.8) than North Dakota State allows to opponents (63.3).

The Bison and Jackrabbits face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Abby Schulte is averaging 7.3 points for the Bison. Koenen is averaging 12.6 points and 6.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Paige Meyer is averaging 10.3 points and 5.2 assists for the Jackrabbits. Brooklyn Meyer is averaging 20.5 points and 6.2 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 8-2, averaging 70.6 points, 29.3 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points per game.

Jackrabbits: 10-0, averaging 80.8 points, 34.1 rebounds, 18.7 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 51.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.