Koenen and North Dakota State host UMKC

UMKC Kangaroos (11-18, 7-7 Summit) at North Dakota State Bison (17-10, 9-5 Summit)

Fargo, North Dakota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota State hosts UMKC after Avery Koenen scored 20 points in North Dakota State’s 100-84 loss to the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles.

The Bison are 9-2 in home games. North Dakota State ranks second in the Summit at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 64.7 points while holding opponents to 42.3% shooting.

The Kangaroos have gone 7-7 against Summit opponents. UMKC is 7-11 against opponents with a winning record.

North Dakota State is shooting 42.6% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points lower than the 43.8% UMKC allows to opponents. UMKC averages 64.8 points per game, 0.1 more than the 64.7 North Dakota State gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Abby Schulte is averaging 6.7 points for the Bison. Koenen is averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games.

Alayna Contreras averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Kangaroos, scoring 16.6 points while shooting 30.5% from beyond the arc. Emani Bennett is shooting 38.7% and averaging 15.9 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 5-5, averaging 66.5 points, 30.9 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points per game.

Kangaroos: 5-5, averaging 68.4 points, 30.6 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.