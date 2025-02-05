Kneepkens and Utah host Texas Tech

Utah Utes (16-5, 7-3 Big 12) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (14-10, 3-8 Big 12)

Lubbock, Texas; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah plays Texas Tech after Gianna Kneepkens scored 28 points in Utah’s 67-58 victory against the Arizona Wildcats.

The Red Raiders are 10-3 on their home court. Texas Tech scores 64.5 points while outscoring opponents by 1.1 points per game.

The Utes are 7-3 against Big 12 opponents. Utah averages 77.0 points and has outscored opponents by 15.1 points per game.

Texas Tech is shooting 40.7% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points lower than the 41.1% Utah allows to opponents. Utah averages 9.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 5.4 more made shots on average than the 4.3 per game Texas Tech allows.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jasmine Shavers is shooting 36.4% and averaging 14.5 points for the Red Raiders. Bailey Maupin is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games.

Kneepkens averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Utes, scoring 19.2 points while shooting 46.4% from beyond the arc. Maye Toure is shooting 42.2% and averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Raiders: 2-8, averaging 57.3 points, 27.9 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 36.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Utes: 7-3, averaging 72.3 points, 34.6 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.