Kiudulas and VMI host Wofford

VMI Keydets (9-12, 3-5 SoCon) at Wofford Terriers (11-10, 5-3 SoCon)

Spartanburg, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Terriers -12.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: VMI plays Wofford after Augustinas Kiudulas scored 20 points in VMI’s 60-57 loss to the UNC Greensboro Spartans.

The Terriers have gone 7-1 at home. Wofford is the SoCon leader with 35.2 rebounds per game led by Kyler Filewich averaging 9.9.

The Keydets are 3-5 in conference matchups. VMI has a 3-9 record against opponents over .500.

Wofford scores 74.6 points per game, 2.5 more points than the 72.1 VMI allows. VMI has shot at a 43.5% rate from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points greater than the 43.4% shooting opponents of Wofford have averaged.

The Terriers and Keydets meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corey Tripp is scoring 13.0 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Terriers. Dillon Bailey is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games.

Kiudulas is averaging 16 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Keydets. Rickey Bradley, Jr. is averaging 19.5 points and 3.1 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 7-3, averaging 76.9 points, 35.8 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Keydets: 4-6, averaging 73.0 points, 32.6 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points.

