King leads North Dakota against Omaha after 24-point outing

North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (9-15, 3-6 Summit League) at Omaha Mavericks (14-10, 8-1 Summit League)

Omaha, Nebraska; Thursday, 8:05 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mavericks -5.5; over/under is 159

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota visits Omaha after Eli King scored 24 points in North Dakota’s 80-75 victory over the South Dakota State Jackrabbits.

The Mavericks have gone 7-2 at home. Omaha is sixth in the Summit League scoring 75.6 points while shooting 45.4% from the field.

The Fightin’ Hawks are 3-6 against Summit League opponents. North Dakota ranks fourth in the Summit League scoring 33.8 points per game in the paint led by Mier Panoam averaging 5.3.

Omaha scores 75.6 points per game, 4.0 fewer points than the 79.6 North Dakota allows. North Dakota averages 77.9 points per game, 3.4 more than the 74.5 Omaha allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marquel Sutton is averaging 17.6 points and 7.5 rebounds for the Mavericks. JJ White is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Panoam is averaging 13.6 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Fightin’ Hawks. Treysen Eaglestaff is averaging 15.6 points and 2.0 rebounds while shooting 34.3% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 9-1, averaging 84.3 points, 33.8 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Fightin’ Hawks: 4-6, averaging 84.0 points, 32.9 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.