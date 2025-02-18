Kindseth and the Presbyterian Blue Hose visit conference foe Winthrop

Presbyterian Blue Hose (5-20, 3-9 Big South) at Winthrop Eagles (13-13, 7-6 Big South)

Rock Hill, South Carolina; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Paige Kindseth and Presbyterian take on Amourie Porter and Winthrop on Wednesday.

The Eagles are 8-3 in home games. Winthrop has a 7-10 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Blue Hose have gone 3-9 against Big South opponents. Presbyterian gives up 65.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 12.9 points per game.

Winthrop averages 61.7 points per game, 4.0 fewer points than the 65.7 Presbyterian allows. Presbyterian’s 36.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.7 percentage points lower than Winthrop has given up to its opponents (40.3%).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marissa Gasaway is averaging seven points and 6.6 rebounds for the Eagles. Olivia Wagner is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kishyah Anderson is scoring 13.7 points per game and averaging 5.2 rebounds for the Blue Hose. Kindseth is averaging 13.6 points and 7.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 4-6, averaging 58.4 points, 28.9 rebounds, 8.8 assists, 9.1 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points per game.

Blue Hose: 3-7, averaging 56.8 points, 30.0 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.