Kindseth and the Presbyterian Blue Hose take on conference foe Radford

Presbyterian Blue Hose (5-21, 3-10 Big South) at Radford Highlanders (12-14, 9-4 Big South)

Radford, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Big South foes Radford and Presbyterian face off on Saturday.

The Highlanders have gone 7-4 at home. Radford is sixth in the Big South with 21.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Kirah Dandridge averaging 3.3.

The Blue Hose are 3-10 in conference matchups. Presbyterian is 2-16 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Radford is shooting 40.6% from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points lower than the 42.6% Presbyterian allows to opponents. Presbyterian averages 52.9 points per game, 11.7 fewer points than the 64.6 Radford allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joi Williams is averaging 11.8 points for the Highlanders. Cate Carlson is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games.

Kishyah Anderson is averaging 13.7 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Blue Hose. Paige Kindseth is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 8-2, averaging 66.2 points, 27.8 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.6 points per game.

Blue Hose: 2-8, averaging 56.4 points, 31.0 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

