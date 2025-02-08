Kimble leads Eastern Kentucky against Stetson after 23-point game

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (13-11, 7-4 ASUN) at Stetson Hatters (7-17, 5-6 ASUN)

DeLand, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colonels -7.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Kentucky plays Stetson after George Kimble III scored 23 points in Eastern Kentucky’s 92-74 victory over the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles.

The Hatters have gone 4-6 in home games. Stetson averages 12.8 turnovers per game and is 1-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Colonels are 7-4 in conference games. Eastern Kentucky averages 78.3 points while outscoring opponents by 1.5 points per game.

Stetson is shooting 44.2% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points lower than the 46.0% Eastern Kentucky allows to opponents. Eastern Kentucky’s 42.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.0 percentage points lower than Stetson has allowed to its opponents (45.0%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Mehki is scoring 15.5 points per game and averaging 2.3 rebounds for the Hatters. Josh Massey is averaging 14.9 points and 4.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Kimble is averaging 18.7 points, 3.4 assists and 2.6 steals for the Colonels. Turner Buttry is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hatters: 5-5, averaging 72.8 points, 30.0 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points per game.

Colonels: 6-4, averaging 79.0 points, 34.4 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.