Kimble and Eastern Kentucky host FGCU

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (12-11, 6-4 ASUN) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (13-10, 8-2 ASUN)

Fort Myers, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Kentucky visits FGCU after George Kimble III scored 27 points in Eastern Kentucky’s 88-82 victory over the Austin Peay Governors.

The Eagles have gone 8-3 at home. FGCU is fourth in the ASUN with 23.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Keeshawn Kellman averaging 5.5.

The Colonels are 6-4 in ASUN play. Eastern Kentucky has a 1-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

FGCU is shooting 47.2% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 45.9% Eastern Kentucky allows to opponents. Eastern Kentucky averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than FGCU allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jevin Muniz is averaging 10.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Eagles. Dallion Johnson is averaging 16.7 points and 2.3 rebounds while shooting 45.0% over the last 10 games.

Devontae Blanton is averaging 15.8 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Colonels. Kimble is averaging 22.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 8-2, averaging 77.5 points, 32.0 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Colonels: 6-4, averaging 78.7 points, 35.7 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.0 points.

